1,054 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,541,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after buying an additional 564,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after buying an additional 893,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,031,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,802,000 after buying an additional 241,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4%

RGA stock opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.