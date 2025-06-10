11,160 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.2%

HUN opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.