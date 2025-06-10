11,160 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Huntsman Trading Up 2.2%
HUN opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
