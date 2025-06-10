1,145 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

