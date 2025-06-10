1,332 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $2,637,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.