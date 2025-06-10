21,346 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,755 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 763.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509,037 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.