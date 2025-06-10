2,737 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.20 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,775,340.20. The trade was a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $846,265. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

