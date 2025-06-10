2,846 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toro by 996,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 498,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toro by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

