2,936 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4%

NFG opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.17 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

View Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.