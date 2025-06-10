4,006 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

