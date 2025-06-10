861 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,473,000 after acquiring an additional 94,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,132,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.53 and its 200-day moving average is $252.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

