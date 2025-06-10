9,200 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 518,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 64,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 154,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.