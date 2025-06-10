973 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

