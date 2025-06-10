AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -14.87%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

