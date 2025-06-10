Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Norfolk Southern are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in farming and agribusiness, including producers of seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery and food‐processing firms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to global demand for food, fiber and biofuels. Their performance is driven by factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions and agricultural policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded up $8.87 on Friday, reaching $519.62. 1,473,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,977. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $293.95. 1,339,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,189. Chubb has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $250.89. 1,144,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,314. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Read More