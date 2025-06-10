Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $271.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.01.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

