Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,520,000 shares changing hands.
Allstar Health Brands Price Performance
About Allstar Health Brands
Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.
