Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.