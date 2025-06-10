Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after buying an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.