Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,723,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $317.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

