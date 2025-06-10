AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,692.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,691.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,497.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,765.82 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $36.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This trade represents a 49.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,262 shares of company stock valued at $45,194,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

