Bank Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Intuit, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded financial institutions—such as commercial banks, savings banks, and credit unions—that accept deposits, extend loans and provide a range of banking services. Their market value reflects factors like interest-rate movements, credit quality, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. Investors in bank stocks typically seek both dividend income and the potential for capital appreciation as these institutions earn revenue from interest spreads, fees and other financial activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $529.92. 42,389,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,012,764. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $265.81. 7,734,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,995,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747,065. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $771.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,359. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $773.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $646.24 and a 200-day moving average of $626.38.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $590.03. 1,528,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.73. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $591.16.

