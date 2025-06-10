Baring Financial LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

