Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 7th

Applied Digital, Salesforce, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, deploy, or heavily invest in AI technologies and applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to businesses working on machine learning, neural networks, natural language processing, robotics, and related fields. Performance in this sector often reflects breakthroughs in AI research, adoption rates across industries, and overall market sentiment toward emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. 181,187,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.48. 7,500,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,192. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,319,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40.

