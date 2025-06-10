Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, and Broadcom are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization generally exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established industry leaders, offering greater stability and lower volatility than smaller-cap stocks. As a result, large-cap stocks often provide steady returns and are viewed as a conservative core holding in diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.56. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $529.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,389,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061,714. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.87. The company has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,933,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,061,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a PE ratio of 672.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.28.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $12.98 on Friday, hitting $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.52.

