Best Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

MercadoLibre, DocuSign, Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, and Morgan Stanley are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business involves acquiring, developing, managing or selling property—this includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), homebuilders and commercial developers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the property market’s potential income and appreciation without directly owning physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $99.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,482.39. The stock had a trading volume of 713,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,288.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,062.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DocuSign (DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $17.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,995,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,561. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,829,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,444,610. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 10,983,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,502,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.27. 3,450,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,132. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. 5,004,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $211.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $142.03.

