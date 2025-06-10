Best Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, and Fluor are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, commercial and industrial waste. Investing in these equities gives exposure to the environmental services sector, which typically benefits from stable cash flows, regulatory barriers to entry and growing demand for recycling and sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.33. 1,181,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.56. The company had a trading volume of 750,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,084. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $324.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

