Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – June 7th

MARA, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded shares in companies whose core business involves bitcoin—for example, mining firms, trading platforms, or enterprises holding substantial bitcoin reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem without needing to own the coin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,151,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,045,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 6.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 55,818,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992,538. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 4.53.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,991,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,162,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

