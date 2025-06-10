Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.09. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,984 shares trading hands.
Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgford Foods
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.