Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.09. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1,984 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bridgford Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bridgford Foods by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods during the first quarter worth $570,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

