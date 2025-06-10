C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

