California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

