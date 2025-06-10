Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – June 7th

CSX, Canadian National Railway, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in corporations that are based in Canada and typically traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. By purchasing these shares, investors gain a claim on the company’s assets and earnings, and may receive dividends if the company distributes profits. The performance of Canadian stocks is influenced by factors like commodity prices, currency fluctuations (particularly the Canadian dollar), and domestic economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,163,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131,328. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 2,828,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,073. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 6,217,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,085,033. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. 7,611,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,500. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.88. 1,626,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $70.34. 1,674,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

