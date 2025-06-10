Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGGO stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.