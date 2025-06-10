Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.