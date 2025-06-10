Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 8,138 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.12, for a total value of $2,784,172.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,750,913.72. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Carvana stock opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $351.43.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.