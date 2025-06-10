Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 20,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $7,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,411,505.88. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.98. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
