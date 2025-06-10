Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 20,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.62, for a total value of $7,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,411,505.88. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.98. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

