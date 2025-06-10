Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Daniel J. Gill Sells 25,400 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.60, for a total transaction of $8,905,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,756 shares in the company, valued at $70,034,453.60. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after buying an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Carvana by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after buying an additional 129,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after buying an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

