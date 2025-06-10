Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $6,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,340 shares in the company, valued at $51,622,320. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CVNA stock opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.79 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 130,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,866,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

