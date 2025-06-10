Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $3,502,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,829,841.86. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, May 30th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.18, for a total transaction of $3,251,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,263,400.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.