Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $3,502,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,829,841.86. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 30th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.18, for a total transaction of $3,251,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,263,400.00.
- On Thursday, May 1st, Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 216.82 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.65.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.