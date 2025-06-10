Catalyst Group Vi L.P General Sells 3,550,724 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $104,036,213.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,120,769 shares in the company, valued at $589,538,531.70. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

