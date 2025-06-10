Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Up ∞
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.
Ceiba Energy Services Company Profile
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceiba Energy Services
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.