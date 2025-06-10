Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Sells $46,357,288.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Circle Internet Group Stock Up 7.0%
Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
