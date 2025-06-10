Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) CEO Sells $46,357,288.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

