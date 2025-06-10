Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Nikhil Chandhok Sells 300,000 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $8,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,494. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $115.25 on Tuesday.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

