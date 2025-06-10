CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CME Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 73,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $6,147,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

