Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Darcy Anderson Sells 8,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darcy Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

On Wednesday, May 7th, Darcy Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $1,294,980.00.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:FIX opened at $502.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.11 and its 200-day moving average is $419.07.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.