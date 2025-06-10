Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

