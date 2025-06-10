Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,419,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,169,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $559.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

