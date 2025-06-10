Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 59,641 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,992,916.56. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $3,989,150.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,641,100.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $2,362,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,020,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $2,050,950.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.6%

CRDO stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -473.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

