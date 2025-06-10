Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $5,640,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 75,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 888,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,120. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.93 and a beta of 2.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 38,668.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

