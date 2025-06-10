Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and sell products or services designed to protect computers, networks, and data from digital attacks and unauthorized access. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for threat detection, encryption, identity management, and other security solutions. Performance in this sector often reflects evolving cyberthreat landscapes, regulatory changes, and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

