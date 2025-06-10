Dave Schaeffer Sells 55,000 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,376,509.44. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

